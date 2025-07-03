Dual investigations underway at Union Grove ISD following alleged ‘invasive recording’ by student

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has two ongoing investigations at Union Grove ISD after a student was accused of “Invasive Visual Recording” following an outcry in mid-June.

According to a July 2 release from Sheriff Larry Webb, the department’s initial felony inquiry prompted a second misdemeanor case focusing on UGISD Superintendent Kelly Moore, alleging a “Failure to Report” offense.

Few details are available following this week’s release of just the broad allegations. Investigators and school officials are, per standard procedure, restricted in the information they can provide in an ongoing case, especially one involving young victims and suspects – student privacy is paramount.

Per Webb’s statement, “On June 11, 2025, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office received information from Union Grove ISD and a parent of an alleged victim student involved, about an incident that occurred on school grounds,” he announced via email Wednesday afternoon. “An investigation was opened into the incident which has led to a criminal investigation against one student for Invasive Visual Recording, which is a state jail felony.

“During the investigation of this case, information was revealed that has led to the opening of a criminal investigation involving the Union Grove ISD Superintendent Mrs. Kelly Moore for the offense of Failure to Report, which is a class A misdemeanor.”

Union Grove ISD representatives could not be reached for comment July 2 and, as inquiries continue, Webb declined further comment late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s midday statement, “Both cases are active investigations and will be referred to the Upshur County District Attorney upon completion. No further information will be released at this time.”