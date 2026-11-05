Early autos bound for town Friday

A herd of horseless carriages is bound for Gladewater Friday – not quite a stampede considering the vintage vehicles have a bit of trouble holding highway speeds.

It makes for a meandering rural ride, according to Gladewater Chamber of Commerce’s Lois Reed. A rough estimate puts them arriving from Mineola about midday Nov. 6.

“They have to take the side roads instead of the highways,” she said, heading for the Antique Capital of East Texas. “It’s going to take a while to get them here.”

There will be a mixture of Ford Model As and Model Ts, more than a dozen.

“They’re all from the 1920s and 1930s,” according to Jerry Rice of East Texas Speed, partnering with the chamber to arrange the visit.

“This is right up his alley,” Reed said, extending a broad invitation for the community to come see the antiques. “That’s going to be fun. Come down and just visit.”