Early polling continues Oct. 30-31 with vote on Texas amendments Nov. 4

Early voting wraps up Friday before Election Day in the Nov. 4 Constitutional Amendment & Special Election.

The League of Women Voters of Texas has published another comprehensive, nonpartisan voters guide as Texans head to the polls. It’s available for download now.

Last week marked the first stretch of early voting, and voters continued to hit the polls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27-29 at the Gregg County Elections Office at 100 E. Methvin St. in Longview. For the final Thursday and Friday, Oct. 30-31. the elections office is welcoming voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Come Election Day, there will be nine polling centers in Gregg County, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 4. The closest for local readers is the White Oak Community Center at 1103 S. White Oak Rd.

It’s similar early voting hours for Upshur County residents, directed to the Gilmer Civic Center at 1218 US HWY 271 N. After last week’s polling and more voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27-29, early votes can still be cast 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Friday.