Early vote underway if locals make the drive

Gladewater residents once again are being asked to cast their votes – just not here.

With senators, governors, justices and more on the ballot in the latest election cycle, there’s still no local early voting polling location for residents in 75647, whether they’re in Gregg County or Upshur.

Early voting began Monday and continues through Friday, Oct. 30. The closest spot for Gladewater voters in Gregg County to make early decisions for the Nov. 3 face-off is in the White Oak Community Center branch location at 1103 S. White Oak Rd. For Gladewater residents in Upshur County, and everybody else, the only available early voting location is the Gilmer Civic Center at 1218 U.S. Hwy. 271 N.

This Friday, Oct. 23, is the last day to turn in an application to vote by mail.

POLLING HOURS

In Upshur, early voting hours for Gilmer Civic Center run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-23, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-30.

Gregg County’s main early voting location is the 100 E. Methvin St. Election Center in Longview. Polling hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-23, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-30. Hours at the branch locations (including White Oak Community Center) are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24-25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-28 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30.

On Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 3 – polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Gregg County voters can continue to cast their ballots at any location through countywide polling, and there will be one spot open here at Gladewater First Methodist Church (217 W. Quitman Ave.) during the 12-hour window.

It’s the same timeframe for Upshur County voters, and polling in Gladewater will be conducted at St. James Baptist Church at 2800 W. Commerce.

ON THE BALLOT

For local Gregg County voters, ballots in Gladewater (voting precinct 13) and White Oak (precinct 11) are virtually identical.

The only meaningful differences are local uncontested races – Bruce Dalme (R) is the lone contender for Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 on Gladewater ballots. In White Oak, Tim Bryan (R) is also unchallenged in his reelection bid for JP Prec. 2. The White Oak slip also includes Prec. 2 County Commissioner with Ray Bostick (R) running unopposed.

Common, key races on ballots in both Gregg and Upshur include:

• U.S. Senator – Ken Paxton (R), James Talarico (D) and Ted Brown (L)

• Governor – Greg Abbott (R), Gina Hinojosa (D) and Pat Dixon (L)

• Lieutenant Governor – Dan Patrick (R), Vikki Goodwin (D), Anthony Cristo (L) and Kevin McCormick (G)

• Attorney General – Mayes Middleton (R), Nathan Johnson (D) and Tom Oxford (L)

• Comptroller of Public Accounts – Don Huffines (R), Sarah Eckhardt (D), V. Alonzo Echavarria-Garza (L) and Shehla Faizi (G)

• Commissioner of the General Land Office – Dawn Buckingham (R), Benjamin Flores (D) and Neill Snider (L)

• Commissioner of Agriculture – Nate Sheets (R), Clayton Tucker (D) and Austin R. Kelly (L)

• Railroad Commissioner – Bo French (R), Jon Rosenthal (D) and Arthur Dibianca (L)

• Chief Justice, Supreme Court – Jimmy Blacklock (R) and Maggie Ellis (D)

• Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2, unexpired term – James P. Sullivan (R) and Chari Kelly (D)

• Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 – Kyle Hawkins (R) and Kristen Hawkins (D)

• Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 – Brett Busby (R) and Gisela D. Triana (D)

• Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3 – Thomas Smith (R), Okey Anyiam (D) and Mark Ash (L)

• Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4 – Kevin Patrick Yeary (R) and Audra Riley (D)

• Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9 – John Messinger (R) and Holly Taylor (D)

• Member, State Board of Education, District 9 – Kason Huddleston (R) and Ericka Ledferd (D)

• State Senator, District 1 – Bryan Hughes (R) and Laticia Ambroz (D)

• Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District – Scott Brister (R) and Jerry Zimmerer (D)

• Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 – Scott K. Field (R) and Tom Baker (D)

• Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 – April Farris (R) and Marc M. Meyer (D)

• Chief Justice, 12th Court of Appeals District – Brian Hoyle (R)

• Justice, 6th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 – Charles Van Cleef (R)

• Justice, 12th Court of Appeals District, Place 3, unexpired term – Michael Davis (R)

Gladewater and White Oak’s ballots also feature:

• U.S. Representative, District 1 – Nathaniel Moran (R) and Yolanda R. Prince (D)

• State Representative, District 7 – Jay Dean (R) and Fantasha Allen (D)

• District Judge, 188th Judicial District – J. Scott Novy (R)

• District Judge, 307th Judicial District – Tim Womack (R)

For Gladewater voters in Upshur County, the ballot also includes:

• U.S. Representative, District 32 – Jace Yarbrough (R) and Dan Barrios (D)

• State Representative, District 5 – Cole Hefner (R) and Hector Garza (D)

• District Judge, 115th Judicial District – Billy W. Byrd (R)

The last day to register to vote for Nov. 3 was Oct. 5. According to GreggCountyVotes.gov, there are 76,526 registered voters in Gregg County. In Upshur County, the total is 31,152.

For more information, log on to greggcountyvotes.gov or countyofupshur.com/page/elections