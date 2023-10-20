Early voting begins Monday in state election

Early voting for the Nov. 7 elections on 14 proposed amendments to the state constitution opens Monday.

Early voting dates and hours for Upshur voters at the civic center are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov.1, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2-3.

Gregg County early voters can cast their ballot at the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E Methvin St, in Longview, and LISD Education Support Center at 1301 E. Young St., Pine Tree Community Center at 1701 Pine Tree Rd and Lakeport City Hall at 207 Milam St. in Longview.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, but not at the civic center. In Gladewater, voting is scheduled at St. James Baptist Church, 2800 W. Commerce on election day.

Under “countywide” voting, voters can cast election-day ballots at any polling place in the county whether they live in that precinct or not.