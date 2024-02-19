Early voting for March Primary starts Tuesday

Early voting in Upshur County for the March 5 Republican and Democratic primaries opens Tuesday at the Gilmer Civic Center.

No voting is scheduled Monday since it is the Presidents Day holiday.

Voting hours and dates are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 20-23, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1.

The civic center is located at 1218 U.S. Hwy. 271 North, north of Walmart.

The Republican ballot in the county has three contested races for county public office, a contested race for county Republican chairman, and nine contested races for precinct chair seats on the county GOP’s executive committee.

The only candidate for county elective office on the Democratic ballot is Brandon Williams, unopposed for the party’s nomination for sheriff. In November, he will face winner of the Republican primary race between Sheriff Larry Webb, seeking re-election, and Mark Case.

In the other two contested races for county office, Precinct 1 County Commissioner Gene Dolle seeks re-election against Lucrecia A. Davidson, while County Tax Assessor-Collector Luana Howell is opposed for re-election by Andreana (Precious) Smith.

GOP County Chairman Carl Byers faces Cynthia Ridgeway in his bid for re-election.

For more information on the Upshur elections, contact County Election Administrator Lory Harle’s office at 903-680-8506.

– By Phillip Williams