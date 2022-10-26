Early voting underway across state

Early voting in this year’s midterm elections began Monday and continues through Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. Voters will pick the state’s next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner and comptroller in statewide races. District races are also being held for U.S. representatives, state senators, state representatives and members of the State Board of Education. There are also ballot propositions to be decided, as well as county, school board and city races, depending on where you live.

Gregg County voters may vote early at the following locations:

MAIN EARLY VOTING LOCATION:

Gregg County Courthouse 101 E Methvin St, 1st Floor, Longview,

WEEK 1: Mon, Oct 24 – Fri, Oct 28, 8 AM to 5 PM; Sat, Oct 29, 7 AM to 7 PM

WEEK 2: Sun, Oct 30, 10 AM to 4 PM; Mon, Oct 31 – Fri, Nov 4, 7 AM to 7 PM

BRANCH EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:

Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844, Longview

Greggton Community Center, 3211 W Marshall Ave, Longview

Elderville Community Center, 10450 HWY 349, Longview

Meadowbrook Country Club, 1306 Houston St, Kilgore

Stamper Resource Center 502 S. Center St, Longview

Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Rd, Longview

Sabine ISD Old Elementary Cafeteria, 5219 Old Hwy 135 N, Liberty City

Jim Nall Training Center, 100 W. Church St, White Oak

WEEK 1: Mon, Oct 24 – Fri, Oct 28, 8 AM to 5 PM; Sat, Oct 29, 10 AM to 4 PM

WEEK 2: Mon, Oct 31 – Fri, Nov 4, 8 AM to 5 PM

Early voting in Upshur County for the Nov. 8 general election will be held at the Gilmer Civic Center now through Nov. 4.

No early nor election-day voting will be held at the Upshur County Courthouse in Gilmer, the usual site for early in-person balloting in recent years. The civic center is at 1218 U.S. Hwy. 271 North.

Voting hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 28; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 29; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 30; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.

For further information, including details about mailed ballots, contact county Election Administrator Lory Harle’s courthouse office at 903-680-8506.