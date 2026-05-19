Early voting underway, Election Day set May 26 in primary runoff polls

Early voting began Monday in the 2026 May Primary Runoff, and those polls are open through Friday ahead of Election Day May 26.

Whether Gregg, Upshur or Smith County, voters in the Republican Primary Runoff will cast decisions in the following races:

• U.S. Senator: John Cornyn or Ken Paxton

• Attorney General – Mayes Middleton or Chip Roy

• Railroad Commissioner – Bo French or Jim Wright

• Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3 – Alison Fox or Thomas Smith

Voters in the Democratic Party Runoff will see:

• U.S. Representative District 1 – Yolanda R. Prince or Dax Alexander (not on Upshur ballots)

• Lieutenant Governor – Marcos Isaias Velez or Vikki Goodwin

• Attorney General – Nathan Johnson or Joe Jaworski

With no Gregg County polling location for Gladewater – again – the closest spot for early voters is the White Oak Community Center Meeting Room at 1103 S. White Oak Road (behind Verabank) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 22 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Early voters in Upshur County cast their ballots at the Gilmer Civic Center (1218 US Hwy. 271 N.) and can cast Election Day ballots locally at St. James Baptist Church (2800 W. Commerce).

Smith County voters should learn more at smith-county.com.