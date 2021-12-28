East region agriculture conference and expo Jan. 14 in Tyler

Diseases in Bermuda grass are among the Jan. 14 program topics. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Adam Russell)

The cost is $10, and an RSVP is required by Jan. 7 to the AgriLife Extension office of Smith County at 903-590-2980.

The conference is for professionals in lawn care, city parks departments, athletic field maintenance, pest control services and agricultural producers seeking continuing education credits.

Five Texas Department of Agriculture CEUs are available: two general, two integrated pest management and one laws and regulations. Five Structural Pest Control Service CEUs are available: one pest, two general, one lawn and ornamental, and one weed. There is one additional termite CEU for those who need to stay in compliance with TDA.

The CEU education session, Termite Control, for structural applicators begins at 8 a.m. The TDA applicators CEU education session, Ants in Turf and Pastures, begins at 9:15 a.m. Registration for everyone begins at 7:15 a.m.

Topics and speakers

Program topics and speaker will be:

Termite Control — Janet Hurley, AgriLife Extension integrated pest management program specialist, Dallas.

Ants in Turf and Pastures – Hurley.

Pesticide Laws and Regulations Update — Mark Matocha, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agricultural and environmental safety specialist, Bryan-College Station.

Pesticide Safety – Matocha.

Disease in Turf and Bermuda Grass — Chrissie Segars, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension turfgrass specialist, Dallas.

Weed Identification and Control using IPM Strategies — Segars.

“This is a great event for those with a license or even those who just want to learn more to attend,” Hurley said. “This training helps those who manage parks, pastures, landscapes, indoor structures and more learn what is trending and what needs improving to manage insects, diseases and weed pests.”

The event is organized by the AgriLife Extension agents of Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties.