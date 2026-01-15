East Texas ‘Metal Detective’ reunites colonel’s dog tags with surviving family here

Col. Dan Merritt’s dog tags are back in a place of honor thanks to another fortunate find by Steve Smith and his trusty metal detector.

Gladewater’s long-since proved to be fruitful territory for the Mabank treasure seeker and relic wrangler, and Smith’s recent excursion was no exception.

According to Gladewater Museum volunteer Kathy Shipp, “The item he presented held significant personal and historical value for the family of a former Gladewater resident.”

Born in 1948, the late-Daniel Merritt (known to his loved ones as ‘Danny’) finished Gladewater High School in 1967 and became a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1972.

In a 24-year career, the armor officer eventually led soldiers in combat in Desert Storm. The “Desert Duke” was ultimately awarded the Silver Star for his actions there. Other honors during his military career included the Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, five Meritorious Service Medals and the Army Commendation Medal.

Merritt retired from the Armed Forces as a colonel after 24 years in the service. Returning home to East Texas, Merritt died in 2004 and was interred in Gladewater’s Friendship Cemetery.

Family members speculate the dog tags Smith recently found on the property of the former Gladewater High School building on Melba were likely the originals issued to him in the late 1960s.

Once he made the discovery, the ‘metal detective’ contacted Gladewater museum Director Elaine Roddy to uncover the story behind the find and to get them in the right hands.

“I think it’s marvelous,” Roddy said this week.

Smith had another big find locally in Fall 2024 when a clump of dirt and metal he discovered was revealed to be a metal seal that once belonged to banker LJ Everett.

The longtime Gladewater banker and railway commuter founded two area Citizens National operations in the early 1900s. At some point, his custom-made personal stamp fell from his possessions and was buried for decades near the local Union Pacific Railroad tracks – until Smith and his Garrett Ace 250 metal detector came along. After restoring the seal as best he could, Smith entrusted it to the Gladewater Museum.

Roddy praised Smith for the discovery and credited her volunteers for helping craft a happy ending: Gladewater Chamber’s Lois Reed connected Smith with Merritt’s sister, Cynthia while Shipp is helping spread the good news.

“We were wondering how those dog tags got on the Gladewater school campus,” Roddy said gleefully. Putting the question to Cindy Merritt, “She said he might have given them to a girlfriend!”