East Texas Pasture Management workshop Feb. 21 in Overton

An East Texas Pasture Management workshop will be held Feb. 21 in Overton.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program will be held from 1-6 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 1710 N. Farm-to-Market Road 3053.

Registration cost is $25 if received by Feb. 19 and $40 at the door. Register online at https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/Overton or call AgriLife Extension Conference Services at 979-845-2604.

Vanessa Corriher-Olsen, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension forage specialist, and Jason Banta, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, both in Overton, will present the program.

The program will cover topics including how to control forage insect pests, weed control in pastures and hay meadows, grazing management to reduce herbicide use, saving money by understanding active ingredients in treatments, controlling spray residual and herbicide costs.

“Pesticide use, both herbicides and insecticides, is a part of pasture management for many producers,” Corriher-Olsen said. “This program provides information on how pesticides can be used effectively and how they should be used safely to protect our livestock and environment. By following best management practices for forage production we can often reduce the amount of pesticides needed.”

Five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units for pesticide applicators – including two integrated pest management, one law and regulations, and two general – will be available.