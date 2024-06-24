Eight arrested by Upshur special unit

The Special Investigations Unit of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight suspects on various charges in May, Sheriff Larry Webb said last week.

Details of the arrests, all resulting from vehicle stops, were as follows and all suspects were taken to the county jail in Gilmer, he said:

Jonathon Shelby Eddington, 54, of Gladewater, was arrested May 1 on a Gregg County warrant alleging he violated probation he was on for felony possession of controlled substance.

The unit, performing drug interdiction in the Union Grove area, stopped his vehicle on U.S. 271 at the Upshur-Gregg County line in the Gladewater area.

Luther Jefferson Holeman II, 33, of Gilmer, was arrested May 1 on a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence.

The SIU was performing drug interdiction in the Pritchett area when it stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Lemon Road and FM 1404. While the vehicle was in the process of stopping, the driver threw an item out the driver’s window which was later found to be drug paraphernalia, resulting in the tampering charge.

In yet another May 1 case, two Gilmer residents were arrested on separate drug-related charges in the Gladewater area, where the unit was performing drug interdiction.

The passenger, Wanda Kay Coleman, 57, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine.) The driver, a 59-year-old man, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The unit found the drugs inside a vehicle it stopped at a private driveway on White Pine Road.

Amber Nycole Rosenbalm, 33, of Gilmer, was arrested May 7 on three Gregg County warrants charging her with violating probation she was on for three felonies–theft, possession of controlled substance,and fabricating physical evidence.

The fabication charge resulted from her attempt to destroy a drug.

The unit was working drug interdiction in the Camp Joy area when it stopped a vehicle Rosenbalm occupied at the intersection of Oliver and Arthur Streets.

Joseph David Simonek, 47, of Mineola was arrested May 21 on a Wood County warrant charging he violated conditions of bond on a felony theft charge. The unit stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Texas 154 and Mimosa Road in the Rosewood community area.

Jonathan Christopher Hunter, 28, of Harmony community, was arrested May 21 on a Grayson County warrant charging him with felony stalking.

The unit was performing drug interdiction in the Gilmer area when investigators stopped a vehicle in which Hunter was a passenger at the intersection of Sorrells and Buffalo Streets.

Walter Scott Field, 58, of Big Sandy, was arrested May 23 on a felony charge of possession of controlled substance–methamphetamine.

The unit was performing drug interdiction in the Gladewater area when it stopped the vehicle Field was driving in the 5000 block of Mesquite Road and discovered he possessed 1-4 grams of the drug.

– By Phillip Williams