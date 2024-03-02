ELITE Pathfinders hold spotlight at Red Rock

The Red Rock Historical Association celebrated its 15th annual ELITE Pathfinder event Feb. 17, honoring individuals from Northeast Texas for their service to the community.

“We believe that it is important to give people their flowers while they can still smell them,” said Bennie Moore, founder of the non-profit organization.

This year’s honorees are: Erudite – Cindy Rowe; Leaders – Stacy and Michelle Price; Triumph – Sandra Ayers; Example – Wilma Davis; and Pathfinder – Johnnay Hawley. “You probably recognize at least one of their names,” said Darren Richardson, president of the RRHA board. “And if you do, you’ll know exactly why we honored them. They are all leaders in our community.”

The annual fundraising event was catered by The Clay Group and entertainment was provided by Clover, a violinist.

“We are fortunate to have such esteemed honorees and a community that recognizes and supports our mission,” Richardson said, “This event is our largest fundraising effort each year.”

Through this event and other projects the community has supported, RRHA has been able to erect a museum and an activity center in the Red Rock community, at 2629 S. Gregory Lane. The ELITE Pathfinder event reflects the best of our community, celebrating diversity and achievements which proves that we are stronger together.

The Red Rock Historical Association was founded in 2005. The mission of the organization is to nurture an understanding of and energize an appreciation for the cultural contributions of African Americans in Northeast Texas thus honoring the past and serving the present and future communities.

The Feb. 17 event was held in the RRHA Activity Center, which opened its doors to the public in 2023.

“We are confident that next year, if not before,” Moore said, “our museum doors will also be opened to the public.”

Learn more about the organization at redrockha.org