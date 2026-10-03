EMS Fall Fest returns downtown on Halloween

Spooky Season has officially arrived, and there’s a hint of sugar sweetness in the air.

It means Gladewater’s Emergency Services Fall Fest is right around the corner, and it’ll be back downtown from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 Saturday, Oct. 31 – aka Halloween.

Past years saw costumed kiddoes pulling parents across the Broadway School playground. Last year’s weather forced a cancellation, rescheduling and subsequent relocation under the derrick in the center of town.

It was a great success, says Gladewater Chamber of Commerce’s Lois Reed, despite the rainout. It seemed natural to keep the event on the new spot for the second year-in-a-row and see how it grows.

“We’re closing off West Commerce,” she said, issuing an open invitation to social groups, civic clubs, churches, student organizations, businesses and others to bring out games, candy, prizes and promotions. “We want it to be a community event. Of course, the police will be grilling hot dogs.”

For those who can’t join in but still want to support the cause, the chamber is accepting monetary donations as well as bags of candy to hand out to pint-sized participants.

“We’ll have costume contests and all kinds of games to keep the children safe. We have a bounce house that’s being donated,” Reed said, and she’s counting on local high schoolers and youth groups to help create a carnival atmosphere with various activities. “This is a great opportunity for those students to get their community service hours in. They can have fun and earn some hours at the same time.”

To sign-up as a game, candy or booth sponsor, contact Reed at 903-845-5501.

“It’ll be fun,” she added, wrapping up at 6:30 p.m. so parents still have plenty of time to take their candy-seekers out-and-about.