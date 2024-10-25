End-of-year activities start to fill local event calendars

The local event calendar is filling up quickly, with a major annual event this weekend and more holiday happenings ahead in the coming weeks – including the first official lighting of the community’s new Christmas tree.

First up, though, Gladewater’s yearly Trick or Treat begins at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Broadway Elementary Playground.

The two-hour event features a range of ‘scary activities’ including games, food, a costume contest and, of course, plenty of candy for just $1 per person.

“The Trick or treat event is awesome,” Lois Reed told city council members Oct. 17. According to the chamber of commerce promoter, “We are still looking for volunteers to set up any type of game that you want for the children to be able to play. Everybody’s a winner at this.”

Next up on Reed’s plate will be the annual Holiday Open House running 5 p.m. to 7:30 Saturday, Nov. 9.

Last year marked the final bow for the community tree, and the new towering tannenbaum will take center stage at the Christmas Open House. The lighting is set for 6 p.m.

Shops will be open late that night as well while the community welcomes visitors with ‘Texas Style Hospitality’ alongside food trucks, activities for children and other draws.

There’s another happening a week before, though: Caring Hearts annual 5K Run & Walk is set the morning of Saturday, Nov. 2, at Lake Gladewater.

“It’s that time of year again,” Shelia Fagans told council members. “All my proceeds go to the Texas Oncologists. This year we’re going to have food trucks, vendors, a number of games to play; also, we’re going to have the mammogram truck” offering services for $99 (individuals must have a doctor to receive results).

Day-of registration for the run/walk is 7 a.m. to 7:45; participations is $25 for adults, $15 for children. For more information, contact Fagans at 903-844-1326 or Teresa Gordon at 903-812-3269.

“That’s a great event,” Mayor Brandy Flanagan said. “Let’s make sure to show out for that.”

Veterans Day will once again include services downtown Nov. 11, and this year it will also be a holiday for city employees following council approval last week.

“All the banks are closed, all the institutions are closed,” Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith told council members. “I felt it would be appropriate for us to take it. From this point forward, we could use it as a permanent holiday.”

Looking ahead, Dec. 14 will be a busy one – in the morning, ‘Wreaths Across America’ will see residents take time to recognize the veterans buried in local cemeteries then, that evening, Santa Claus arrives via the annual Christmas Parade.

Both events are spearheaded by Reed at the chamber – for more information, call 903-845-5501.