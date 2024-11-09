ETCOG funds Smart911 emergency mass notification system for East Texas

Press Release

ETCOG is proud to announce that its Executive Committee approved the renewal of purchasing a mass emergency notification system as a part of its public safety program for the 14th consecutive year. ETCOG has entered a new five-year contract with Rave Mobility for an annual payment of $80,000, funded by our Homeland Security Grant funding. This system allows ETCOG to partner with East Texas’ emergency management coordinators to send messages quickly notifying citizens about emergencies such as:

Tornadoes and storm events

Drinking water contamination

Utility outages

Evacuation notices and routes

Missing persons

Fires or floods

Bomb threats

Hostage or active shooter situations

Chemical spills or gas leaks

Other emergency incidents where rapid and accurate notification is essential

