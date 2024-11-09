ETCOG funds Smart911 emergency mass notification system for East Texas

Press Release
ETCOG is proud to announce that its Executive Committee approved the renewal of purchasing a mass emergency notification system as a part of its public safety program for the 14th consecutive year. ETCOG has entered a new five-year contract with Rave Mobility for an annual payment of $80,000, funded by our Homeland Security Grant funding. This system allows ETCOG to partner with East Texas’ emergency management coordinators to send messages quickly notifying citizens about emergencies such as:

  • Tornadoes and storm events
  • Drinking water contamination
  • Utility outages
  • Evacuation notices and routes
  • Missing persons
  • Fires or floods
  • Bomb threats
  • Hostage or active shooter situations
  • Chemical spills or gas leaks
  • Other emergency incidents where rapid and accurate notification is essential

