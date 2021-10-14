ETCOG to Host Public Meeting on Regional Solid Waste Plan Updates

The East Texas Council of Governments
(ETCOG) announces a public meeting to share updates to its 20-year Regional Solid Waste Management Plan
on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The meeting will be held at ETCOG headquarters in Kilgore at 2:00 p.m. to allow citizens and interested parties to discuss concerns or solutions regarding solid waste minimization efforts throughout East Texas.
“ETCOG administers a Regional Solid Waste Grant Program, funded by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into projects for environmental cleanup, recycling, and beautification in East Texas. We’re hosting this public meeting to ensure regional stakeholders have the opportunity to review the plan updates and make sure it accomplishes what is best for the solid waste program in East Texas,” said ETCOG Economic Development Specialist Lisa Smith.
The Regional Solid Waste Management Plan is guided by ETCOG’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee and governed by the ETCOG Executive Committee comprised of local elected officials. The plan serves as a comprehensive guide for long-range solid waste management in the 14-county ETCOG region. It outlines programs and activities that support its mission to promote the proper and safe management of municipal solid waste and alternatives to reduce waste going to landfills.
ETCOG encourages interested parties to participate in this process and make their views known at the public meeting. Find out more or submit comments on the regional plan updates by visiting letstalketcog.org/enhancing-the-environment.