ETCOG to Host Public Meeting on Regional Solid Waste Plan Updates

“ETCOG administers a Regional Solid Waste Grant Program, funded by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into projects for environmental cleanup, recycling, and beautification in East Texas. We’re hosting this public meeting to ensure regional stakeholders have the opportunity to review the plan updates and make sure it accomplishes what is best for the solid waste program in East Texas,” said ETCOG Economic Development Specialist Lisa Smith.

The Regional Solid Waste Management Plan is guided by ETCOG’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee and governed by the ETCOG Executive Committee comprised of local elected officials. The plan serves as a comprehensive guide for long-range solid waste management in the 14-county ETCOG region. It outlines programs and activities that support its mission to promote the proper and safe management of municipal solid waste and alternatives to reduce waste going to landfills.