ETCOG weighs $86M budget for FY26

ETCOG will hold its 108th semi-annual Board of Directors Meeting on Thursday, September 18, at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center & Arena in Henderson, Texas, from 11:45 a.m. to approximately 2:00 p.m. The Board will consider, among other items, the budget and planning guide for ETCOG operations for the fiscal year 2026 (October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2026). The proposed budget is the largest in agency history, and totals $86,053,366, which reflects an increase of $642,472 from the prior year.

This year’s increase is primarily due to the demand for childcare services has been rising, especially for low-income families and those with working parents. This increase in demand has led to a greater need for federal funding to support these services. Projected program area revenue totals for the new budget year are:

Area Agency on Aging – $4,885,886

Public Safety – $4,363,393

Transportation – $11,745,053

Workforce & Economic Development – $64,503,626

GIS & Regional Technology Solutions – $279,824

General Fund – $275,584

The meeting agenda includes the Chairman’s report on the year’s accomplishments, the election of Executive Committee members and officers, discussion and approval of the FY 2026 budget, the presentation of the Chairman’s Service Award, and recognition of our current Chairman, Quitman Mayor Randy Dunn, for his service.

“ETCOG exists to give local leaders a place to work together on regional challenges, and we are trusted to manage state and federal funds and programs with accountability. Our balanced FY 2026 budget reflects the priorities of East Texas communities and ensures continued support for workforce, aging, public safety, and transportation services. I look forward to presenting the budget to our Board on Thursday, and thanking Chairman Dunn for his extraordinary service,” said David Cleveland, Executive Director of ETCOG.

ETCOG’s Board of Directors is comprised of elected officials representing the ETCOG membership of cities, counties, special districts, and school districts in the 14-county East Texas region. The proposed budget can be viewed on the ETCOG website at https://www.etcog.org/ financials.