Event season starts Saturday with slew of local activities

There’s something for everybody – and more besides – in Gladewater Nov. 14.

Saturday starts with the Rotary/Lions Turkey Shoot at 8 a.m. It’s $10 for eight shots to win a frozen turkey, continuing through 2 p.m. outside Gladewater Municipal Airport.

There’s a simultaneous bake sale at the same spot courtesy of the woman of Gladewater Area Ladies Association, and local scouts will be fundraising with First Aid kits.

Meanwhile, the annual Children’s Christmas Market runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lee-Bardwell Public Library.

As thing wrap up there, Bill Dickason Chevrolet’s annual Teacher Appreciation Event (and Community Fall Festival) will be getting underway, running 2 p.m. to 5 with more than $10,000 in BINGO prizes, giveaways, free food and more.

The day will be capped by ‘Christmas in Gusherville’ as downtown’s annual Holiday Open House runs 4 p.m. to 7:30. Spearheaded by Gladewater Chamber of Commerce and downtown business owners, the evening will feature everything from carriage rides to carolers, shopping, free hot chocolate, holiday decorations and the annual lighting of the Christmas tree at 6 p.m.