Monday at 7:25 PM, Troopers responded to a fatal auto vs. pedestrian crash on US 80, approximately four miles west of the city of Gladewater. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500, Wesley Melvin Allen, 60, of Hawkins was traveling west on US 80, crested a hill and struck a pedestrian who was walking west in the middle of the westbound lane of travel.

The pedestrian was identified as Samuel Stephen Lawrence, 50, of Alexandria LA. Justice of the Peace Rhonda Welch pronounced Lawrence at the scene and he was transported to McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer.

Allen was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.