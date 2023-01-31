Fatal crash stats released

In 2022, factors such as “driving under the influence”, “failure to drive in a single lane” and “unsafe speed” contributed to 167 fatal crashes and 192 total deaths in the Tyler District.

The TxDOT Tyler District, which includes Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties, released preliminary numbers revealing the top-five contributing factors of fatal crashes in 2022:

* Under the Influence of Alcohol – 31 fatal crashes

* Failed to Drive in a Single Lane – 28 fatal crashes

* Unsafe Speed – 25 fatal crashes

* Failed to Control Speed – 23 fatal crashes

* Pedestrian Failed to Yield ROW to Vehicle – 18 fatal crashes

The data in these reports represents the number of crashes that had at least one driver reported as having the indicated contributing factor. Crashes can have none or multiple contributing factors. Therefore, the total number of crashes for these reports will not equal the total number of crashes in the Tyler District.

“Even though the total number of fatal crashes and total fatalities decreased in 2022, we still believe that one death is too many”, said TxDOT Tyler District Engineer Vernon Webb.

“We thoroughly evaluate each factor involved with every fatal crash occurring on our system”, Webb continued. “Driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in a single lane and driving at unsafe speeds have consistently been primary factors contributing to these fatalities. It is imperative that we take notice and work together to reduce fatal crashes.”

Tyler District Motor Vehicle Traffic Crash Overview – Calendar Year 2022:

* Rural traffic crashes accounted for 77% of the district’s traffic fatalities. 147 people died in rural traffic crashes in 2022.

* There was a 67% increase in the number of DUI-related fatalities. There were 55 DUI-related fatalities in 2022 compared to 33 in 2021.

* Single-vehicle, run-off-the-road crashes resulted in 59 deaths in 2022. That is 31% of all motor vehicle deaths in the district.

* There were 55 deaths involving unrestrained vehicle passengers. This figure represents crashes where restraint usage was applicable, and usage was known.

* There were 25 pedestrian fatalities in 2022. This was a 17% decrease from 2021.

* There were 3 pedal-cyclist fatalities in 2022 in the Tyler District.

* Distracted driving deaths (18) increased by 20% from 2021.

* 44 people died in crashes occurring at intersections or related to an intersection. This is about 23% of all fatal crashes in the Tyler District.

* More fatal crashes (22) occurred in January 2022 than any other month of the year. The month of May was second with 19 total fatal crashes.