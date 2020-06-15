Fatal I-20 crash under investigation

TYLER – At 11:49 Sunday night, State Troopers responded to a fatal crash on IH-20, westbound at the SH-31 exit ramp, in Gregg County.

The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Lincoln Navigator was traveling westbound on IH-20 and attempted to exit the roadway at the SH-31 left exit. The driver failed to negotiate the exit and ran off the exit ramp to the left and overturned several times.

The unrestrained driver was ejected and pronounced at the scene by Judge Bryan. The crash remains under investigation.