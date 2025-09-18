Fees, ‘short-term rentals’ at lake among items on council agenda tonight

Gladewater City Council members have an extensive agenda for their monthly meeting tonight at City Hall.

The September session gets underway at 6 p.m. Item 13 of 22 is official consideration and a vote on proposed increases to the local schedule of fees, touching on everything from waste removal to administrative services, buildings and inspections, lake fees, water rates and more.

Another item likely to generate discussion focuses on short-term rentals inside the city limits (including on city-owned property, i.e. lots at Lake Gladewater). Per the agenda, residents have reported concerns about noise, parties and parking problems tied rental at the lake.

“Council may discuss what legal and regulatory options are available and consider appropriate action.”

As usual, the evening’s agenda includes a section specifically for public comments. Speakers are limited to three minutes each. Per state regulations on ‘Public Testimony,’ attendees can also weigh in (with time constraints) on individual agenda items before or during council consideration.

A presentation item will feature contributions by John Paul & Beverly Tallent, and the evening also includes council members’ monthly spotlights as well as the regular city manager’s report.

Several agenda items touch on zoning – council members will include re-zoning a handful properties on or near Melba Avenue from multi-family and two-family to heavy commercial. The issue includes both a public hearing, discussion and a vote.

Later, the elected officials will broadly consider “zoning issues within the City of Gladewater and the course of action for updating the City’s zoning map.”

Among a wide variety of other topics, council members will consider three applicants for two positions on the Gladewater Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors – Jon Keller, Scott Owens and Jeff Simpson have all put themselves forward for an appointment. The council will also weigh an application for a private club to be located at 102 W. Pacific Ave., a new venture by local entrepreneur Jackson Foltyn.

