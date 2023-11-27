Filings underway for county seats

Several candidates had filed by Sunday to run for either public or party offices in Upshur County’s respective March 5 Republican and Democratic primaries.

Nine candidates for public office, one for county Republican chairman, and several for precinct chairmanships on the county’s Republican executive committee had filed, said county GOP Chairman Carl Byers. In the Democratic primary, only county Democratic Chairman Winifred Jackson and a precinct chairman, Carlyn Short, had filed for re-election.

Five petitions from candidates for various public and party offices, including one for sheriff, are gathering signatures, however, Jackson said. In the Republican primary, contested races thus far include Sheriff Larry Webb seeking re-election against ex-Gilmer Police Chief Mark Case, and County Tax Assssor-Collector Luana Howell seeking re-election against her chief deputy, Samantha Caffey.

A former Upshur County reserve sheriff’s deputy, Brandon Williams, has filed notice with the county election administrator’s office of plans to run for sheriff, but hasn’t filed yet.

In the GOP primary, Precinct 1 County Commissioner Gene Dolle, Precinct 3 Commissioner Michael Ashley, Precinct 1 Constable Tim Barnett and Precinct 4 Constable David Thompson have filed for re-election. Gilmer police officer James Casey has filed for the Precinct 3 constable post held by the retiring Ronnie Mitchell, while Byers has also filed for re-election.

Deadline for filing in both primaries is 6 p.m. Dec. 11.

For information on running in the GOP primary, call Byers at 903-316-7922. For information on filing in the Democratic election, contact Jackson at 903-238-3779.

– By Phillip Williams