Fire chief, dam, fees, on-street parking among council’s issues Thursday evening

Gladewater City Council members are poised to take action on the community’s next fire chief Thursday evening.

The group will also hear a presentation on the latest engineering inspection of the Lake Gladewater Dam along with quarterly updates from nine City Hall department heads.

The monthly meeting begins at 6 p.m. March 19 at City Hall at 519 E. Broadway.

Outgoing Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons has been holding the reins while city leaders vetted candidates to succeed him in the role when he moves on to a key position with Sabine Fire Department / ESD No. 2. Per Thursday’s agenda, the council is set to take “any action necessary regarding Fire Chief” following a closed door discussion at the end of the meeting.

As usual, the monthly session will open with an invocation, the Pledge of Allegiance, comments from the council and Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith’s regular report. Discussion of the 2025 Lake Gladewater Dam Inspection Report (see separate story on Page 1) will follow Citizens Comments and consideration of the Consent Agenda (items typically approved with a single vote and no discussion).

The council’s set to officially cancel the May 2 general election for the city – Mayor Brandy Flanagan and Place 3 incumbent Stoney Stone were unchallenged in their re-election bids, and council newcomer André Clay had no opponent on the ticket for Place 2 when filing closed Feb. 13. Polling will still take place for one contested race for Gladewater ISD School Board along with the district’s bond election.

Other items up for discussion and consideration (i.e. a council vote) Thursday night include a ‘Street Zipper,’ a proposed housing development on Loop 485, water line repair on Rodeo, an interim rate adjustment by CenterPoint, more amendments to Gladewater’s fees, hangar construction at Gladewater Municipal Airport and a retail recruitment investment for Gladewater Economic Development Corporation.

One more key item on the night’s agenda: at the end of Gladewater City Council’s February meeting, councilman Milton Anderson requested council consideration of on-street parking in certain residential areas. According to the agenda’s language, action is possible, but no specifics were included in almost 150 pages of council materials.