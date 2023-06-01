Fire guts shed on Locker Plant Road

A Wednesday afternoon fire destroyed a Locker Plant Road shed used for both welding and storage.

Fortunately, there were no injuries in the blaze, said Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons, which most likely started around the welding equipment and spread to the rest of the fabricated building.

The welder performed some minor work about an hour earlier. Firefighters were dispatched to the 600 block of Locker Plant Road shortly after 1 p.m.

“He left and came back, and the shed was on fire. It was accelerated by some welding gases,” Simmons reported. “Eyewitnesses said it looked like an acetylene bottle exploded during the fire.”

The hot-burning, accidental fire destroyed a variety of personal belongings and other items in storage in addition to the welding equipment.

“Clarksville City, Warren City, and Gladewater responded with mutual aid and worked well together to extinguish the fire.”