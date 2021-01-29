Fire-related death under investigation

UPDATE:

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 12:13 p.m., Thursday, January 28, 2021, Upshur County deputies and several Upshur County fire agencies responded to 2181 FM 1795 for a structure fire of the residence there.

Fire personnel, while fighting the fire, located a body in the residence.

Officials said Friday that the fire victim was identified as Thomas Scott Green, 59, of Gilmer. Mr. Green’s body was sent for autopsy to Southwest Institute for Forensic Science in Dallas, rather than to Tyler as was reported in the original release.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is assisting State Fire Marshall Paul Steelman and the State Fire Marshall’s Office in the investigation.