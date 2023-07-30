First responders recognize helpers after storm

As Gladewater firefighters focused on rescue and damage control the night of the mid-June storm that wrecked the community and surrounding area, the emergency responders were blocked in both directions on Hwy. 80.

Large trees had been downed on the roadway, and clearing them was going to be a major undertaking at that time of night in the midst of sideways rain and roaring weather.

Fortunately, GFD Capt. Kevin Palmer says, Troy Bradley of 271 Wreckers was inbound.

To the first responders’ relief, Bradley was ready to make short work of the blockages: “He would back his flatbed wrecker up to the trees and we would hook a cable around the tree. He would then pull these large trees parallel to the highway,” Palmer described. “We would unhook the cable, and he would back up and use the ‘stinger’ to push the trees completely off the road.

“What would have taken 3-5 hours to complete, we were able to complete in just under an hour. Additionally, this whole time it was raining very hard.”

Bradley just kept working, Palmer emphasized in his after-action report on the June 16 storm.

“He never complained and was very happy to help,” Palmer concluded, recommending the man for recognition from the City of Gladewater.

Bradley got the spotlight July 20 during Gladewater council members’ monthly meeting. Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons also recognized Palmer and firefighter Tim Basham for their contributions during the harsh weather and recovery.

“Troy did all this without us even calling and asking. This is a particular incident where a lot of folks did a lot of things right,” Simmons said, reading Palmer’s report to council members so they could fully understand the challenges and successes Gladewater experienced that night.

City personnel were monitoring the forecast throughout the day, including at 11 p.m. when radar indicated the storm cell moving well north of Gladewater. By 12:30 a.m., however, heavy rain and winds arrived in town with a vengeance.

“I walked over to dispatch to see if any calls were coming in,” Palmer recalled. “The dispatcher was overwhelmed as every phone was ringing, and he had multiple calls on hold.”

At that point, the rain was coming down heavy with winds gusting at more than 70 miles per hour.

At 12:50 a.m. dispatch received a call from residents trapped in their mobile home after a tree fell through it.

“That was the first call of over 50 that the Fire Department responded to over the next 72-96 hours,” Palmer noted.

The city’s Incident Command System was activated and additional resources were called in from fire, police and public works with Palmer filling in as Incident Commander while Simmons was out of the area.

“This phase was focused on rescue operations, resource consolidation and allocation,” lasting until approximately 5 a.m. June 16. Phase II saw efforts switch from rescue and damage control to protecting the city’s infrastructure, particularly the water treatment plant and wastewater plant.

“We needed to get the operator to that location. However, all roads were blocked and there were no access points,” Palmer reported. “Public works split up into two crews and access was gained to both facilities at approximately 0830. Other infrastructure concerns were major roadways such as Hwy. 80, Hwy. 271 and other major thoroughfares.”

Multiple other fire department personnel and volunteers responded, enabling the city to fully staff three emergency vehicles as recovery efforts got fully underway.

Palmer transferred Incident Command to Simmons at 7 a.m. June 17.

“If it had not been for the great teamwork between the fire department, police department, public works and City Hall,” Palmer noted, “there is no doubt in my mind that the damage that hit us these two days would have been much worse. To date, there have been no reports of a single fatality or major injury.”

The work by Bradley, Bashum, Palmer and so many others was phenomenal, Simmons praised.

“With incidents like this, it takes the whole community,” he told council members. “Gladewater Fire Department has a mindset that we will do whatever it takes in the service of our citizens.

“When our city was at our weakest, we were at our strongest.”

1) Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons presents a certificate of recognition and a City of Gladewater challenge coin to Troy Bradley of 271 Wreckers, who was nominated by GFD Capt. Kevin Palmer for the accolade after his dedicated assistance to the community during the worst of the June 16 storm.

2) Grateful for their contributions during the mid-June storm, (from left) Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons visits with Troy Bradley of 271 Wreckers, GFD’s Tim Basham and GFD Capt. Kevin Palmer, who served as Incident Commander in the height of the storm and initial recovery.

3) Troy Bradley (left) and GFD’s Tim Basham

4) GFD Capt. Kevin Palmer (left) and Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons

Group) Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons (right) celebrates three local men for their help to the community during the June 16 storm including (from left) 271 Wreckers’ Troy Bradley, GFD Firefighter Tim Basham and Capt. Kevin Palmer, who served as incident commander as the mid-June weather roared through town. (Coutesy photo by Lois Reed)