First-tier fiddler bound for Gladewater Museum Saturday

David Varnado’s played fiddle across the United States alongside top country stars, and he’s also performed for an extraplanetary audience in a live broadcast from Mission Control to the astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

With plenty of accolades under his belt already, the Port Arthur native’s excited to add to the list his induction to Gladewater Museum’s musician showcase during ‘Night at the Museum’ at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“I’ve been a session player for years,” Varnado said earlier this week, performing with the likes of Loretta Lynn, Neal McCoy, George Jones and others. He’s also played his fiddle across East Texas, including at Gladewater’s Stockyard Steakhouse, hence his inclusion alongside Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jim Reeves and other legends who performed here: “I’m really honored that I haven’t been forgotten. I enjoy playing for people.”

Gladewater Chamber of Commerce’s Lois Reed is excited to add the museum’s first living, breathing honoree during the two-hour event Jan. 18.

“We took a look around the music room one day. Everybody we honor is dead,” she said. “He’s the greatest fiddle player in America. He’s excited; we’re excited.”

On Monday, Varnado marked the anniversary of the death of his mentor, Jo-El Sonnier – “He’s the one responsible for bringing me to Nashville and giving me my start.” – before heading to Gladewater Tuesday to drop off a fiddle and a jacket (one tied to Sonnier, the Country Music Awards and other key moments from Varnado’s career) for the new exhibit.

“It’s really a jacket that means a lot to me and a fiddle I’ve had since I was a kid,” Varnado said. “My dad was a fiddle player; he’s the one who taught me how to play when I was 5 years-old.”

Saturday’s come-and-go event at 116 W. Pacific is part of the museum’s ongoing effort to be a place ‘Where History Comes Alive!’

“The museum is turning 20 years old this year,” Reed noted, “so we’re going to be serving birthday cake.

Among the other special guests for the annual soiree is Jim Quinn, owner and operator of Heaven’s Gate Aerial Photography, who will share some of the bird’s eye view images he’s snapped of Gladewater over the years.

“We need to feature the airport more than we do,” Reed said. The evening will also feature Pat Wray Applewhite, a descendant of the Caddo people – “She’ll talk about that rich heritage because the Caddo were here before we were.” – as well as Lt. David Applewhite, a local veteran who will be stationed in the museum’s military exhibit.

Bill Taylor of GilTex Pottery will also be on-hand.

“He’s going to be throwing clay,” Reed said, inviting visitors to join in. Local Danny Sorrells will man the museum’s sports exhibit. “He’s going to be talking baseball,” joined by new Piney Woods Timberhogs Baseball Club General Manager Brian Miller. “He has some great ideas for the new season.”

Meanwhile, Morris Shelton will be in the museum room – “He just loves to talk about the golden days here in Gladewater.” – and local comic book writer Enrique Ramirez who, with artist Jonah Mudluff, has published ‘Volcanic Flame,’ his first comic book. “He’s going to talk about his love of being an artist and the creativity of it. The fact that he’s 18 years-old and has his first comic published, I think is amazing.”

Gladewater ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty has also been invited as a special guest, Reed said.

“It’s an excellent opportunity for her to meet the public and vice versa,” she said. Also, the evening will spotlight some of the museums original board members, and “I always have some of our local veterans; they like to come that night and visit with each other.”

For more information call 903-845-7608.