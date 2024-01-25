Flanagan signs up for mayor in Gladewater

The Spring 2024 election cycle is getting underway here with a handful of city and school positions bound for local ballots May 4.

Already there’s a shuffle ahead for Gladewater City Council – with Places 1, 2 and 3 up this cycle, filing opened Jan. 17 and current Place 3 council member Brandy Flanagan last week officially submitted her bid for a third term, aiming for the central seat on the dais at City Hall this time. Place 1 is the Mayor’s chair, and incumbent Scott Owens confirmed Friday he’ll be filing for Place 3, seeking another stint in city leadership but not at the helm.

In Place 2, council member Michael Weber says he hasn’t yet decided if he’ll pursue a second term on the city roster.

Filing for the City of Gladewater continues until end-of-business on Friday, Feb. 16. Application packets for any of the city’s three seats are available at Gladewater City Hall, and candidate qualifications are posted at cityofgladewater.com/city-council/

On Monday, Gladewater ISD’s Board of Trustees officially approved their Joint Election Agreement with the City of Gladewater and subsequently approved an order confirming the district’s Election Day is May 4 with two regular seats in the mix (Places 6 and 7) as well as a special election for the unexpired Place 5 term.

Board Secretary Danielle Budro (appointed in 2023) has filed for re-election to her Place 6 position. Board Vice President Jeff Cook (elected in 2015) said he intends to run for re-election to Place 7, and Corina Arevalo (appointed last year) says she will file to finish the full term of Place 5 (up again in 2026).

With the same filing period as the city, applications are available from Melissa Dennis, GISD Secretary to the Superintendent and Board of Trustees, and due back to her no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 16. Find election information at gladewaterisd.com/Page/75

In White Oak, city council positions are two-year terms and even-numbered years put the Mayor and council Places 4 and 5 in contention – Mayor Kyle Kutch, council member John Frazier (Place 4) and Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Hood (Place 5) are incumbents. As of Tuesday morning, no one had submitted the official paperwork for the ‘24 election with several weeks left until the filing deadline at 5 p.m. Feb. 16.

Candidate applications are available at White Oak City Hall. To qualify for a spot on the ballot, an office-seeker must be a registered voter, must not be a convicted a felon, must have lived in Texas for at least 12 months and must have resided in White Oak for at least six months.

Learn more at cityofwhiteoak.com/residents/electionvoting-information/

White Oak ISD’s 2024 election will include Place 6 (currently held by Donna Stagner, elected in 2018) and Place 7 (incumbent Dr. David Ummel, elected in 2015). With the filing period open, application packets are available at the White Oak Administration Office at 200 S. White Oak Rd. (weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.) and due back by 5 p.m. Feb. 16. Learn more at woisd.net.

Union Grove ISD is on the November election cycle.