Foltyns General Store opens April 25 on Main Street

A one-of-a-kind gathering place built on community, family, and the kind of experience Gladewater has never seen before

PRESS RELEASE

Opening Details

Grand Opening Date: April 25, 2026

Location: 104 Main Street, Gladewater, Texas

Founded by: Jackson Foltyn & Lana Niemann

Foltyns General Store, a first-of-its-kind community destination, will officially open its doors on April 25th at 104 Main Street in Gladewater, Texas. Founded by Jackson Foltyn and business partner Lana Niemann, Foltyns General Store is not simply a retail establishment — it is a landmark in the making, a gathering place built from the ground up with one purpose at its core: to give the Gladewater community a place that truly feels like home.

“This isn’t just a store. It’s a promise to this community that we believe in it enough to invest everything we have into it. Every decision we made — every product on every shelf, every person behind the counter — was made with one question in mind: does this belong in a place that means something? The answer, every time, was yes.”

— Jackson Foltyn, Founder, Foltyns General Store

A Store Unlike Any Other in the Region

Foltyns General Store brings together a carefully curated experience that blends nostalgia, quality, and genuine community spirit. Shoppers can expect to find:

Real, handcrafted ice cream — made with care and served in a setting designed to slow you down and savor the moment.

Old-fashioned candies — the kind found in glass jars and paper bags, with wrappers unchanged for sixty years.

Brands and treats that modern stores stopped carrying long ago, brought back and put proudly on the shelf.

Specialty crackers, granola bars, and small-batch foods — hand-selected from makers who put intention into every product. Items unavailable anywhere else in the region, chosen not for convenience but for character.

A staff that knows your name — because at Foltyns, every person who walks through the door is a neighbor, not a transaction.

Built on Memory, Driven by Purpose

The vision for Foltyns General Store was born from a childhood memory. Growing up in New York City, founder Jackson Foltyn frequented a neighborhood general store called Charlie’s — a place where the owner knew every customer by name, asked about their family, and made every visitor feel genuinely seen and welcomed. That experience never left him.

Decades later, after building a portfolio of beloved community businesses in Gladewater — including Roxy’s Candy Lounge and Jackson’s Cozy Lounge — Foltyn set out to create the establishment that would bring that spirit home. Foltyns General Store is the culmination of that journey.

The store is named in honor of his daughter Roxy, 11, whose joy, resilience, and outlook on the world have inspired every step of its creation. “Every late night, every hard day, every moment I almost walked away — I looked at her picture and kept going,” said Foltyn. “This is for her. It always has been.”

A Partnership Rooted in Sacrifice and Belief

Foltyns General Store would not exist without the tireless dedication of co-founder Lana Niemann, whose commitment to the vision has been unwavering from the beginning. Niemann has contributed immeasurable time, energy, and personal sacrifice to bring this dream to life alongside Foltyn.

“Lana is my rock,” said Foltyn. “She has given up precious time with her family to pour herself into this. Knowing she believes in it makes me believe in it even more. When Foltyns opens, every person who walks through those doors is walking into something she helped build.”

A Cornerstone for Generations to Come

Foltyn envisions Foltyns General Store as more than a business — it is a generational landmark. A place where a child comes in for ice cream today and works behind the counter fifteen years from now. Where families build traditions that get passed down. Where Gladewater residents, decades from now, point to and say: “that’s been here forever.”

The store operates under the guiding principle of Family First — a philosophy that shapes every hire, every product choice, and every interaction that happens inside its walls.

“Gladewater is on the move,” said Foltyn. “Foltyns General Store is going to be right in the middle of all of it. A cornerstone. A constant. A place this community can count on.”