Free concert on tap at FBC

A free, outdoor community concert featuring entertainment by the artist Covie will take place this Saturday, October 21, as part of the celebration of Gladewater’s 150th anniversary. In addition to the two-hour concert, food vendors including Chad’s, Mana Mexi Food, and Wheeler’s Homemade Ice Cream will be available to serve those who like to mix food with fun.

The live event is absolutely free, family-friendly, and totally outdoors in the area just east of First Baptist Church. The church is located on Highway 80 west of Main Street in Gladewater. Sponsored by First Baptist Church, the concert organizers hope to bring the people of Gladewater together for a fun evening as we celebrate Gladewater’s 150th year.

“We’re excited to bring an artist as talented as Covie to our community,” said Pastor Bailey Harris. “We hope a free concert will bring family and friends together for an enjoyable evening of music, food, and fellowship.”

Covie is an East Texas band founded by Covenant Olatunde. The group has managed to garner quite a following over the past three years, playing a mixture of soul, pop, reggae, and Christian music. Reviewers have stated that Covie has “a voice like velvet” and his music is “joyful, lovely, and true.” One reviewer said “if you like Bill Withers or Jason Mraz, you’ll love Covie!”

FBC Gladewater hopes that hundreds of people can join them for a fun evening this Saturday as we celebrate the City of Gladewater with a mix of Christian music and some bluesy pop melodies as well! Concert goers should get ready to sit back, relax, and enjoy live music outside on a beautiful Fall evening. Bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets, share some good food, and enjoy an upbeat, musical celebration together.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. outside on the lawn at First Baptist Church, Gladewater. Food trucks and vendors will begin serving food and drink at 5:30 p.m. If you plan to enjoy some food, organizers have suggested that you bring cash because some vendors are not equipped to take credit cards.