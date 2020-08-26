If you seek free COVID-19 testing, please view these free COVID testing opportunities that are being made available to residents from any city in East Texas who can receive a free test at either of these locations.
Tyler Senior Center – 1915 Garden Valley Road in Tyler
- Starting on Wednesday August 26th from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Continuing Mondays through Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., until further notice
- Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not
- No appointment needed: this is a walk-in testing location and you must wear a face covering upon entry
- Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
- Valid ID required & contact info will be requested when you are able to be tested, not while you wait in line
- Persons must provide a working cell phone number
- Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and not by NET Health
- View the poster for more information
Brookshire’s Culinary Center – 200 Rice Road in Tyler
- Every Monday morning and every Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., until further notice
- Closed on Labor Day
- This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only
- Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not
- Self-administered nasal swab testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
- Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results
- Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health
- Click here to register for an appointment
Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1 – 1900 S. High Street in Longview
- Every Monday through Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., until further notice
- Closed on Labor Day
- This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only
- Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not
- Self-administered nasal swab testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
- Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results
- Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health