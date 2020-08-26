If you seek free COVID-19 testing, please view these free COVID testing opportunities that are being made available to residents from any city in East Texas who can receive a free test at either of these locations.

Tyler Senior Center – 1915 Garden Valley Road in Tyler Starting on Wednesday August 26th from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Continuing Mondays through Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., until further notice

Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not

No appointment needed: this is a walk-in testing location and you must wear a face covering upon entry

Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Valid ID required & contact info will be requested when you are able to be tested, not while you wait in line

Persons must provide a working cell phone number

Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and not by NET Health

View the poster for more information Brookshire’s Culinary Center – 200 Rice Road in Tyler Every Monday morning and every Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., until further notice

Closed on Labor Day

This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only

Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not

Self-administered nasal swab testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results

Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health

Click here to register for an appointment Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1 – 1900 S. High Street in Longview Every Monday through Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., until further notice

Closed on Labor Day

This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only

Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not

Self-administered nasal swab testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results

Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health