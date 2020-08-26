FREE COVID-19 TESTING

Gladewater Mirror Staff
If you seek free COVID-19 testing, please view these free COVID testing opportunities that are being made available to residents from any city in East Texas who can receive a free test at either of these locations.

 

Tyler Senior Center – 1915 Garden Valley Road in Tyler

  • Starting on Wednesday August 26th from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Continuing Mondays through Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., until further notice
  • Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not
  • No appointment needed: this is a walk-in testing location and you must wear a face covering upon entry
  • Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
  • Valid ID required & contact info will be requested when you are able to be tested, not while you wait in line
  • Persons must provide a working cell phone number
  • Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and not by NET Health
  • View the poster for more information

Brookshire’s Culinary Center – 200 Rice Road in Tyler 

  • Every Monday morning and every Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., until further notice
  • Closed on Labor Day
  • This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only
  • Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not
  • Self-administered nasal swab testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
  • Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results
  • Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health
  • Click here to register for an appointment
Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1 – 1900 S. High Street in Longview
  • Every Monday through Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., until further notice
  • Closed on Labor Day
  • This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only
  • Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not
  • Self-administered nasal swab testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
  • Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results
  • Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health

