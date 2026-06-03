Free Fishing Day in Texas is Set for June 6

AUSTIN – The annual Texas tradition of Free Fishing Day arrives at public waterways throughout the state on Saturday, June 7. Texans and out-of-state visitors can cast their lines without a fishing license on a public waterway each year on the first Saturday in June.

“Free Fishing Day is an annual event that encourages Texans to get outdoors, enjoy nature, and go fishing with family and friends,” said Tim Birdsong, Director of Inland Fisheries at Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). “Our hope is that experienced anglers will use this opportunity to take others fishing and share their knowledge, skills, equipment and love of the sport to recruit new anglers.”

Anglers help sustain sport fishing opportunities through their purchase of a fishing license, which is one of the primary sources of funding available to TPWD for fisheries resource conservation. Management efforts such as fisheries monitoring, fish stockings, fish habitat improvements and angler access improvements are driven by the purchase of fishing licenses, and these efforts help keep Texas one of the best places in the country to go fishing. For more information on licensing, visit the TPWD license page.

For anglers to make the most of Free Fishing Day, TPWD offers multiple resources to provide fun, high-quality fishing opportunities to folks of all skill levels and ages.

Learn more about Free Fishing Day at TakeMeFishing.org.

If you plan on fishing in federal waters, keep in mind that a license is needed for the private recreational angler red snapper season that opened May 22.