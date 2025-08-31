Free pet microchipping set Sept. 20 for Gladewater’s Gregg Co. residents

Local pets can get chip’d for free next month during a pop-up partnership between the City of Gladewater and the Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center.

Longview PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) is helping out on the no-cost pet microchipping event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at Gladewater City Hall.

The good news comes on the tail-end of the city’s installation of a publicly accessible microchip scanner near the night drop-box at 519 E. Broadway Ave., another joint venture with LACAC.

The free chipping is available only to Gregg County residents, City of Gladewater noted. Proof of residency is required,

Working with the adoption center, “This service is made possible thanks to volunteers… Keep your furry friends safe and give yourself peace of mind with a free microchip!”

For more information, contact LACAC at (903) 297-7387 or via email to animals@longviewtexas.gov.