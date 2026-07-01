Freedom Fest organizers count down to Friday’s big event

If you want to pull out all the stops for America’s semiquincentennial, start your fireworks countdown at 8:55 p.m. and 50 seconds Friday night – you’ll hit zero 250 seconds later as the fireworks launch.

And, there’ll be plenty more time before July 4 officially arrives: Gladewater likes to get America’s birthday party started a day early.

It’ll be a big night, says Gladewater Chamber of Commerce’s Lois Reed. The local downtown dynamo and patriotic event planner was already rocking her favorite red, white and blue Monday.

“The weather’s supposed to be great,” she said excitedly, blissfully brushing off a paltry 10 percent for precipitation in the forecast. “That’s nothing. We’re all set to go. It’s gonna be fabulous.

“We’re looking for a good crowd. People with boats, jets, skis, barges – decorate them and come out and join us for the boat parade.”

The July 3 Freedom Fest Fireworks event hosted by the chamber and City of Gladewater officially runs 4 p.m. to 9:30 Friday afternoon and evening at Lake Gladewater.

The finalized schedule has food trucks opening to serve at 5 p.m. while DJ Randy spins the night’s music. The sky dive teams annual Stars & Stripes drop-in is set for 6 p.m. and this year features a 7 p.m. Best Dressed Contest.

“Wear your best red, white and blue for a chance to win,” per the organizers.

The annual Boat Parade sponsored by Austin Bank floats out at 8 p.m. before fireworks at 9.

Reed’s excited to celebrate the evening as a prelude to Independence Day come Saturday, commemorating the nation’s 250th.

“It’s the fact that America has continued to grow, to be a world leader, 250 years strong,” she said. “Here we are in historic Gladewater, and we’re celebrating in a big way with our community and any visitors who want to join us.”

For the most part, Friday’s a free event, but attendees should bring some green (or plastic) if they want to enjoy sweet treats or savory selections from the visiting food trucks.

Notably, “Parking is $5 cash,” Reed said. “The Bucket Brigade will be helping park the cars on the grassy area.

Gladewater Fire Department will also have red 250 shirts for sale as a souvenir for the rare event.