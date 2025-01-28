Fresh art works for downtown restrooms

The paint’s dry on Gladewater’s new downtown mural, and the praise is piling up for artist Hillie Shirley.

The picturesque postcard design highlights multiple facets of Gladewater’s history and culture, Mayor Brandy Flanagan said Jan. 16, thanking Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith, City Clerk Judy Van Houten, Katie Ellis and Cathy Shipp for their contributions to the project alongside Shirley’s handiwork.

“He’s a local artist that was chosen to do it,” Flanagan said. “He put his own spin and life into it, and it turned out to be a beautiful project.”

Notably, the mural is the final touch on the revitalization of the downtown public restroom facility, Smith said. Fall 2024 efforts included remodeling the bathrooms with fresh paint, new light fixtures and new toilets, addressing some concerns that had been voiced.

“I haven’t gotten a phone call yet,” he quipped Thursday. “It’s just a part of downtown that we needed to work on. That’s the process that we want, to build our town. Let’s bring it back up to par.

“We’re working on that as a group, as a team, Team Gladewater. They’ve been fabulous to work with. It makes my job easier.”

Half the cost of the renovation was front by a local individual, Flanagan said, gratefully.

“It’s a great partnership between the community and the city,” she added. Per Smith, “It’s a good time to be in Gladewater, I’ll tell you.”