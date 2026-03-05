Friday’s ‘Dawn At The Alamo’ marks 190 years since world-famous battle

SAN ANTONIO, TX — Prepare to journey through history at the Alamo’s Dawn at the Alamo, presented in partnership with the San Antonio Living History Association. This solemn and moving ceremony will commemorate the 190th anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo, which took place on March 6, 1836.

As the sun rises over Alamo Plaza tomorrow morning, witness a powerful tribute to the 189 known Alamo Defenders. The ceremony will feature live readings, stirring period music, a solemn wreath-laying, and a dramatic musket volley, echoing the bravery that once filled these hallowed grounds.

This year’s event will feature a special donation from David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone, Tennessee: a piece of the steppingstone from the Crockett family cabin. This meaningful stone will connect Crockett’s place of birth with his place of death. The park, which was largely destroyed by Hurricane Helene in 2024, will also host a Mobile Homestead Exhibit on the Alamo’s Plaza de Valero throughout the day where visitors can learn more about Crockett’s life as well as the park’s recovery efforts.

This event is free and open to all. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a living history experience: a tribute to the past that continues to inspire the present and future.

What: Dawn At The Alamo

Who: Public

When: Tomorrow – Friday, March 6, 6 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Where: The Alamo

300 Alamo Plaza

San Antonio, TX 78205

Roll on Live Stream: https://www.youtube.com/@OfficialAlamo

About Alamo Trust, Inc. | Alamo Trust, Inc. (ATI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that oversees the daily operations at the Alamo and the implementation of the Alamo Plan. Located in the heart of San Antonio, the Alamo stands as the Shrine of Texas Liberty. More than 1.6 million visitors travel to the site each year, making it the #1 most visited destination in the State of Texas. The 300-year history of the Alamo is world-renowned and represents the core of Texas’ identity today. In 1960, the Alamo was designated a United States National Historic Landmark, and in 2015, it became part of the Lone Star State’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site. Witness living history, experience authentic artifacts, and explore an iconic landmark that shaped the country. Visit theAlamo.org.