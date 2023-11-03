Get ready to FALL backwards

Daylight Savings starts Sunday, November 4th.

This weekend is also a good time to take these steps to make sure your household is prepared for emergencies.

On average:

• 7 people die every day from a home fire.

• 36 people suffer injuries as a result of home fires every day.

• Over $7 billion in property damage occurs every year.

Test Smoke Alarms : Take a few minutes to test and replace smoke alarm batteries if needed. Push the test button on each alarm to ensure the alarms are working. It is also a great time to check carbon monoxide detectors.

Install Smoke Alarms: If you don’t already have smoke alarms, install them ASAP! At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms, and outside sleeping areas. Check your local building codes for additional requirements.

Practice An Escape Plan: Make sure everyone in the household knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes. If a fire occurs in your home: GET OUT, STAY OUT, and CALL FOR HELP. Never go back inside for anyone or anything.