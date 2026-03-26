GFD Fire Captain takes reins as chief

Tim Basham prefers a one-to-one approach. He’s not keen on making speeches in front of groups, but he’s eager to bring out the best in each individual of the team.

The former GFD Fire Captain is now Fire Chief, officially accepting the lead role Monday and signing the necessary documents to succeed outgoing chief Mike Simmons in the driver’s seat.

“I think this is the best fire department ever,” Basham said simply March 23. “These people here, nothing but love, help… everybody’s on board. There’s a great bunch of firemen here right now.

“I hope I can just follow suit and keep moving us forward. That’s the plan: Just make it better. That’s what I’m going to try to do.”

Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith appointed Basham to the role Friday, announcing the promotion Monday morning ahead of the ‘changing of the guard’ at the Tyler Street emergency services HQ.

Basham’s distinguished by his years of experience, Smith said, as well as his solid working relationship with the entire roster at GFD and Gladewater City Hall.

A firefighter at the City of Irving from 1983 to 2018, Basham joined GFD as a Driver/Operator on June 1, 2023, and was later promoted to Fire Captain.

“He’s got several certifications that make him qualified for the position,” Smith added. Basham will serve on an interim basis for the first six months: “Probably it will be a permanent position for him. That will give him time to get settled in.”

With Basham stepping into the position March 23, it marked Simmons’ final day with GPD after coming on-board with the city as chief in January 2022. He’s now serving as Training Chief at Sabine FD / Emergency Services District No. 2, wishing his successor and colleague well Monday before heading down the road.

Smith thanked Simmons for all his efforts the past four years and for making himself available to the GFD team moving forward.

That’s been a theme, per Smith: Simmons moved the department forward in his time here.

“One of the things I have seen is that the fire department is extremely committed to the citizens and go out of their way as far as assisting with other projects throughout the city,” Smith added. “We want to continue that forward momentum.

To Basham, “As long as I’m here, the city’s behind you, and we’re going to keep doing that. I think you’ve got a good group.”

The duties of Lake Warden and Emergency Management Coordinator, additional roles Simmons filled, will be handled by staff for now before permanent appointments are made.

For the EOM position, “I want that to be Tim’s decision,” Smith said, “because it’ll be through the fire department.”