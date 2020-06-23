GFD promotions announced

Gladewater Fire Department had their Driver/Engineer promotion this evening at City Hall. The 3 officers (John McNevin, Luis Villalpando, and Justin Reneau) were presented with their new badge and helmets by Chief Cory Crowell. They were actually promoted back in October of 2019 and due to various delays, are just now receiving their recognition and distinctive yellow Helmets. About 25 family members, friends, and department staff were in attendance to congratulate them on their promotions, officially.