Giddy Up and Give this Saturday

Gladewater Education Foundation is back in the saddle again, inviting the GISD community to Giddy Up & Give this weekend.

It’s already started, in fact: the annual silent auction launched Tuesday and continues through Saturday night. Whether attending in person or participating online, register for the auction at gladewater.Muradbid.com.

They’re shooting for a fourth year fundraising goal of $100,000 – and then some – Saturday night to further strengthen the school district’s financial foundation and fuel teachers’ innovations through grants.

“Last year we awarded a little over $20,000 in teacher grants,” Katie Ellis told Gladewater Chamber of Commerce members earlier this month.

President of the education foundation and chairman of its annual fundraiser for the fourth year in a row, Ellis has been making the rounds of the community in recent weeks and months. In some circles, she’s encouraging locals to attend the Sept. 30 event at Tempest Golf Club and contribute to the goal. In others, she’s been exhorting businesses and organizations to take part as table sponsors or donors for the fundraiser’s auction.

“It’s all going to be online this year,” she said. “We’re going to have around probably 60 items in our silent auction,” including 10 large items such as a firepit and travel packages to Mexico or the Grand Ol’ Opry.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday night with dinner, music, drinks, games, prizes “and a great time. We have a lot of community members, businesses, organizations in attendance. Last year, just in one night with table sponsors, live auction, silent auction,” Ellis said, “we raised about $95,000.

“This year I’m hoping to just push it over the edge and shoot for $100,000. I’m optimistic, and that’s a good thing.”

Reaching out to locals for contributions, Ellis emphasizes it’s important to keep the effort in the community.

“It gives back to us. These people and these businesses give out of the goodness of their hearts in order to raise money for us who – Gladewater Education Foundation – gives this money right back to our teachers in the form of teacher grants,” she added. “The reason why I do what I do is because I love my community.

“I think it’s contagious. When you see someone doing something good for your community it makes you want to do something good for your community.”

Learn more at educationfoundationgladewater.org.