Gilmer facing Carthage in Regional Semi-Finals

By Phillip Williams

COMMERCE–A trio of purloined passes in the fourth quarter, including one which resulted in a touchdown, wrote finis to a stirring second-half rebound by the Gilmer Buckeyes as they antagonized the Aubrey Chapparals, 34-21, in a Class 4A Division II regional semi-finals rumble on Friday.

The triumph dispatches Gilmer (10-3) into a regional finals fray against perennial superpower Carthage (13-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium.

Carthage, which has not been vanquished in roughly two calendar years, has been the Buckeyes’ Achilles heel in recent seasons, having cold-cocked them in both the regular season and state championship encounters in 2020, and identical 28-7 scores in the teams’ last two wargames.

To use a quote from the late Gladewater Coach Jack V. Murphy, though, the Bulldogs were likely “rafter high” for their own playoff party with equally unvanquished Pleasant Grove, which Carthage won 34-31 in the last minute Friday. It is not duck soup to get on an emotional Mount Everest two straight weeks, which might work to the advantage of Gilmer, a 16-point underdog against the Bulldogs.