Girl found safe after being swept away in drainage ditch

(Photo: A vehicle drives through floodwaters on Shell Camp Road Tuesday afternoon following days of rough, wet weather.)

A 13-year-old Gladewater girl fell into a drainage ditch during Sunday’s severe storm, prompting a rescue effort that, fortunately, turned out to be unnecessary.

According to a GPD release, emergency personnel were called out to Bumblebee Park in the 700 block of Coach Cooksey Rd. in the midst of Sunday evening’s downpour.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers initiated a search of the area and spoke with witnesses who confirmed seeing the female fall into the drainage ditch and being swept away. The officers noted the dangerous conditions, with fast-moving water and high water levels,” Chief Kyle Ready reported, reaching out to Longview Fire Department’s Swiftwater search and rescue/dive team.

From a throng of locals searching for children, officers discovered the alleged victim’s mother, who reported her daughter was safe in their Greenway Village residence.

“All children were located safe and sound,” Ready confirmed Monday.

According to the teen, she was observing the rushing water in the drainage ditch when she slipped and fell in.

The girl described “being swept down to the runoff box, experiencing submersion and resurfacing near an unfamiliar road, from where she eventually made her way back home,” Ready reported. She was evaluated by medical personnel and transported to a Tyler hospital for treatment. “This incident serves as a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our local emergency responders and the critical role they play in ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.

“We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Longview Fire Department for their immediate assistance during this operation.”