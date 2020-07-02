GISD cafeteria employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Gladewater ISD cafeteria employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sedric G. Clark, Superintendent of Schools for the Gladewater Independent School District.

The employee worked the summer feeding program at GHS on Monday but had no interaction with students or parents. The employee exhibited no symptoms and had no fever while at work, but tested positive on today.

Clark said Gladewater High School is closed and will reopen on Monday, July 6. The GHS cafeteria will be disinfected and sanitized during the closure. He said all employees who worked the summer feeding program will be quarantined for 14 days.