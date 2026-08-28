GISD leaders talk bond activity, SRO details

More projects are taking shape at Gladewater ISD as monies from this year’s $8.1 million bond election get put to work at various campuses.

GISD Supt. Rae Ann Patty included a bond report in the Aug. 17 school board meeting, leading off with plans for a pole barn for Ag students.

After meeting with architects earlier this month, designs for the new structure are being finalized and additional projects are in the works: “They’re wanting to take out a wall between the Ag/Mech rooms,” Patty told trustees; Gladewater High School Culinary classrooms space will also get new ventilation.

As far as the state mandated seatbelt upgrade for the district’s fleet, GISD is awaiting word on an additional funding source that may stretch local dollars even further.

“We are going to wait on renovation of those business that don’t have seatbelts until we see what the grant is going to do,” Patty said. “Once we kind of get our quotes in for those things then we’re going to start working in the CTE classrooms with the supplies and materials they want.”

Early Spring 2027 will bring campus upgrades at Gladewater Primary and the high school, from painting to work on doors and windows along with furniture purchases.

Key construction will come in late spring as the district anticipates eight weeks of work on various projects.

Following executive session evaluations of School Resource Officers, the trustees tabled action on the district’s related Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Gladewater (and Gladewater Police Department).

“We’re trying to reach an agreement about some roles and responsibilities,” Patty added later.

GPD is scheduled for response training at the high school on October’s Saturdays.