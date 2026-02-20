GISD puts photo plans on hold amid Lifetouch uproar

Gladewater ISD has joined numerous schools across the area, state and country in putting a hard pause on photography services from Lifetouch following recent allegations related to the Epstein files.

From reporting by the Associated Press, “The disruption to school picture plans in Texas and elsewhere began after online posts linked Lifetouch, which photographs millions of students each year, to the investment fund manager Apollo Global Management. Apollo’s former CEO is billionaire investor Leon Black, who met regularly with (Jeffrey) Epstein and was advised by Epstein on financial matters.”

A growing number of school officials are taking pains to reassure their parents and community members in the wake of widespread coverage, and Gladewater Primary School Principal Kamisha Floyd addressed the issue Monday morning.

“Gladewater ISD is aware of the recent allegations involving Lifetouch. Please know that we take all concerns seriously,” she wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

GISD Supt. Rae Ann is currently reviewing the district’s affiliation with Lifetouch, Floyd confirmed.

“While this review is taking place, all upcoming photography services involving Lifetouch have been postponed. This includes Spring Pictures, Kindergarten Graduation Pictures, and Class Group Pictures,” she noted. “We will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to ensure the safety and best interests of our students.”

Lifetouch CEO Ken Murphy pushed back on the allegations and underscored the company’s privacy protections in recent public releases.

According to a Feb. 13 statement, “No Lifetouch executives have ever had any relationship or contact with Epstein and we have never shared student images with any third party, including Apollo… Apollo and its funds also have no role in Lifetouch’s daily operations and have no access to student images.”

The company has emphatically rebuked links to Epstein, the disgraced financier, predator and convicted sex offender who died in custody in August 2019.

“Lifetouch images are shared only for the purposes of school records and to allow parents or guardians to purchase them. Additionally, as part of our decades long relationship with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Lifetouch prints SmileSafe cards free of charge for each student we photograph that families can use with law enforcement if a child goes missing,” the company stated. “Lifetouch is not named in the Epstein files. The documents contain no allegations that Lifetouch itself was involved in, or that student photos were used in, any illicit activities.

“We value the trust you put in us to safeguard your students’ images, and we are proud to help families across the country preserve these milestone memories.”

Per White Oak ISD Supt. Jack Parker, the school stopped using Lifetouch service four years ago, opting for a local company, Longview-based Croft’s Photographic Services.

Parker said he’s on a text thread including superintendents at surrounding districts. The news is prompting many internal conversations and cautious steps.

“Some of them may be severing ties,” he confirmed, “some of them are postponing pictures or canceling pictures until they can get more information.”