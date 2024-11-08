GISD trustees officially sign contract with new superintendent

The Gladewater ISD School Board’s special meeting Thursday evening lasted the better part of 45 seconds as trustees unanimously approved Rae Ann Patty’s contract to become the district’s Superintendent of Schools.

Sporting GISD’s signature orange, “I want to thank all of you for coming. It means a lot to my family and me for you to be here,” Patty told the crowd in the administration building on the Broadway School grounds Nov. 7. “We’re excited to be here and cannot wait to get started, to get to know everybody and to continue the excellence that you guys have already begun.

“That’s all we want to do – to continue to get better and better and to provide the best for our kids. That’s what it’s all about: the kiddoes.”

Patty and her husband, Toby, will be relocating to Gladewater from Waskom – where she most recently served as the WISD superintendent – and were welcomed by a healthy crowd of well-wishers at Thursday’s reception. The audience and trustees also offered their thanks to outgoing interim school chief Mike Morrison, who will continue to serve through the transition to Patty’s official first day, Dec. 2.