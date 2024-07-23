GISD trustees tap former superintendent as interim leader

Gladewater ISD trustees Monday evening approved the appointment of former GISD chief Mike Morrison as interim superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Sedric Clark last week.
A boilerplate joint statement from the school board and Clark notes his updated resignation date is July 31 – he’ll begin working at the Region VII Education Service Center Aug. 1 as a director, field service agent.
Morrison began his latest stretch at the district Tuesday morning with Clark as superintendent-emeritus.
“The Board extends its best wishes to Dr. Clark in his future endeavors,” according to the statement. “On its part, the Board will soon begin its search for a new Superintendent so as not to disrupt the District’s operations.”
An attachment to the statement highlights the district’s achievements during Clark’s seven years leading GISD.
Safety & Security
• School Resource Officer on each campus
• District Safety Committee implemented
• District Safety Protocols implemented
• District Emergency Operations Plans implemented
Teaching, Learning & Student Services
• Implemented District of Innovation
• Implemented a Grow Your Own Teacher Program
• Implemented GISD Leads, an employee leadership development program
• Secured a multi-district partnership with Kilgore College to increase Dual Enrollment & CTE
• Secured a $4.2 Million Dollar Grant for the implementation of NIET’s TAP System
• Secured the Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment for the District
• District accountability score grew from D to B
Finance & Technology
• Increased Fund Balance by 38%
• Balanced Budget each year
• One to One student computers in grades 2 – 12
Operations
• Increased all employees pay by 32%
• Renovations/enhancements to buildings and campuses
• Implemented the BusView program
• Move to a 4-Day school week
Communications & Community Partnerships
• Revitalized Education Foundation of Gladewater
• Created and implemented a communications protocol
• Leaders of Faith Advisory Council
• Superintendent Student Advisory Council
• Parent Advisory Council
• Creation of Vision 2025 – GISD’s Strategic Plan