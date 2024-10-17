GISD trustees tap next superintendent

Press Release

The Gladewater Independent School District (GISD) Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Rae Ann Patty as the new Superintendent, effective December 2, 2024. The Board unanimously voted to bring Mrs. Patty to Gladewater, recognizing her extensive experience and leadership in education. She currently serves as the Superintendent of Waskom ISD.

Mrs. Patty holds a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Texas A&M University – Texarkana, along with principal and superintendent certifications. With nearly 28 years in education, she has served in various roles, including assistant principal, principal, curriculum coordinator, assistant superintendent, and superintendent for the past five years.

“Based on Mrs. Patty’s exceptional track record, it was evident to the Board that she is the ideal person to lead GISD into the future,” stated Chris Thompson, Board President. “Her reputation as a problem-solver, collaborator, and leader, combined with her strong ties to East Texas, assures us that she will be warmly embraced by our students, staff, parents, and the entire community.”

Passionate about curriculum and instruction, Mrs. Patty believes in the power of collaboration among staff, parents, and the community. She is committed to achieving excellence together—every day, with every student, and in every classroom. In her new role, she looks forward to engaging with the Gladewater community and building strong relationships with staff, parents, and students. She is eager to work collaboratively on initiatives and goals that will benefit the district.

Mrs. Patty is actively involved in several initiatives that enhance education in the East Texas area. She serves on the Superintendent Advisory Committee and is a superintendent representative for the Texas Curriculum Management Program Cooperative (TCMPC) in the Region 7 area. Additionally, she is a member of the Safety Advisory Council, which is dedicated to developing effective safety protocols for schools. Under her leadership, her current district, Waskom ISD, was recently featured in the Strong Foundations Showcase, highlighting best practices in education. Moreover, she was proud to be the superintendent when Waskom ISD band members achieved a historic milestone by winning their first Sweepstakes title in school history. Mrs. Patty has also been prominently featured in a Professional Learning Community (PLC) training video aimed at promoting collaboration among educators throughout the Region 7 area.

Mrs. Patty and her husband, Toby, are excited to embark on this new journey. In her spare time, Rae Ann enjoys attending school events, spending quality time with her family, and golfing with her husband, further enriching her connection to the community and her commitment to the values of lifelong learning.

The community will have the opportunity to meet Mrs. Patty at the upcoming school board meeting on November 7th.

The Board would like to extend a special thanks to Mr. Mike Morrison for his invaluable assistance as Interim Superintendent for Gladewater ISD.